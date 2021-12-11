Central Gonja District Director of Health killed in accident on Tamale-Buipe-Kumasi highway

11.12.2021 LISTEN

The Central Gonja District Director of Health Service, David Bakari, has reportedly died in a car crash around Fufulso on the Tamale-Buipe-Kumasi highway.

The accident happened in the late hours of Friday December 10.

The late Director of Health was said to be driving from Buipe to Damongo when the the accident happened, leading to his death.

According to an eyewitness, the director ran into a stationary long vehicle.

This is the second time in a week lives have been lost through motor accident in the Savannah Region.

On Wednesday December 8 some 13 people died on the Sawla-Wa Highway after a VIP bus on which they were traveling was involved in an accident.

— 3news.com