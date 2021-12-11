ModernGhana logo
Dzifa Gomashie to hold Christmas party for kids in communities hit by tidal waves

By Mustapha Attractive
Member of Parliament for the Ketu South Constituency, Hon. Dzifa Gomashie will hold a Christmas party for children in the communities affected by the Keta tidal waves.

Hon. Dzifa Gomashie who was a Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts & Culture in the erstwhile National Democratic Congress administration has been organising similar events for kids and adults during Christmas for the past seven years.

Meanwhile, this year’s edition is specifically for kids who who have suffered the effects of the recent tidal waves.

The Minority group in Parliament have compelled the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Attah to make budgetary allocations for the development of a sea defence wall at Keta, specifically to resolve the frequent tidal waves destruction to properties and lives.

