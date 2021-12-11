Protestors in Sunyani petition Akufo-Addo on abandoned projects

Members of the Sunyani Development Association has petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to facilitate processes for the completion of some abandoned projects in the Municipality and the Bono Region.

They expressed the hope that the President would look into petition and help address the issues raised in the supreme interest of the chiefs and people of the region.

The leadership of the Association, led by Mr Atta Akoto Senior, the President, presented the petition to the Bono Regional House of Chiefs to be forwarded to the President.

Members of the Association in the early hours of Friday embarked on a peaceful demonstration, dubbed; "Sunyani deserves better", holding placards with inscriptions such as " Bono needs its share of the national cake", "where is the €153.9 million for our water expansion" "Sunyani deserves 65,000 capacity stadium" and "bring back our airport".

They paraded through the principal streets of the town during the protest which lasted for about three hours amidst heavy security presence.

Mr Akoto Snr explained that the Association decided to present the petition through the House of Chiefs because the chiefs were the embodiment of the people.

Among key issues captured in the petition were the abandonment of works on the construction of the Sunyani Library, the auditorium of the Centre for National Culture, and the Sunyani Airport project.

Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II, the Paramount Chief of Drobo Traditional Area and Vice President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, received the petition and gave the assurance that it would be forwarded to the Presidency.

