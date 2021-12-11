Board and Management of TTH Appeals to Government to start works on Phase III Expansion Project

The board and management of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) have appealed to the Government to start works on phase III of the hospital's expansion project that is aimed at making the facility able to accommodate the increasing number of patients that come to it daily.

Board Chairman of the Hospital Dr. Mahmoud H. Nassir-Deen who made the appeals said despite the successful completion of phases one and two of the project, the hospital is still faced with infrastructural challenges hence the need for the phase III project to be completed.

The board chairman noted that due to the delayed in starting work on the phase three project, pediatric service provision is scattered across different areas of the hospital.

He argued that the project when completed, would make service delivery especially paediatrics' more efficient and timelier.

Dr. Nassir-Deen made the appeals when he delivered his welcome address at the commissioning of an oncology center at the hospital on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

"Phase I and II of the Hospital's expansion and upgrading project were complete ld by the GoG. Phase III of the expansion and upgrading works, which includes the construction of a pediatric block, a Psychiatric Department, and a Centralized Storage Facility has however not yet commenced the need for a stand-alone pediatric block is imperative now more than ever for the Hospital. This will make the provision of pediatric service more efficient and seamless. You Excellency, we crave your indulgence to use your influence to get phase III of the upgrading works executed as a matter of urgency" the board chairman said.

The center which establishment cost over GHS 600,000 has 12 recliners,10 infusion pumps, patient beds, procedure beds, suctioning machines, air conditioners, drug reconstitution and Anterooms, and other facilities to help the TTH provide the needed services for cancer patients.

It is to benefit cancer patients from the Northern, North East, and Savannah regions. The facility is being jointly sponsored by Products Ghana Ltd and the world Child Cancer

The board chair who couldn't hide his joy over the establishment of the center explained that the TTH's oncology Center was established in 2012 with just five nurses and two pharmacists but has now grown to four oncology special nurses and other staff such as surgeons, general nurses, and pharmacists who provide service to patients.

"The oncology unit in TTH was set up in 2012 with five nurses and two pharmacists. Currently, the unit comprises four (4) oncology specialist nurses who work in collaboration with other staff including surgeons, general nurses, and pharmacists to provide oncology services" he stated

While enumerating the benefits of the Center to the hospital, Dr. Nassir-Deen thanked the Roche Ghana Products Limited and the world Child Cancer (WCC) for their support to them over the years and called on them to further support the hospital with a radiotherapy unit so that they can fully provide best oncology service to the public.

On his part, the Director of Pharmacy at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Dr. Hamidu Abdulai in a submission said the oncology Center was established after realizing the need to create an adult chemotherapy suite to cater to the increasing number of patients who visit the facility.

He revealed that efforts to obtain space for oncology services were unsuccessful on many occasions until he met with Roche Ghana.

He further noted that before the expansion of the center, his office was offered s a last resort for setting up the chemotherapy suite to help the hospital in rendering cancer care services to patients.

"The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) Oncology Center was birthed from the need for space to establish an Adult Chemotherapy Suite in the hospital, an offer made by Dr. Philip Anderson the Country Manager of Roche Products Ghana Ltd in the company of his Pharmacist, Mr. Maxwell Fordjour late last year. Every effort to obtain more space for oncology services had been unsuccessful until I meet with the Roche representatives. For my passion for quality health care services and love for patients, I offered my office as a last resort space to be used for setting up the chemotherapy suite" he said

He indicated that the Centre would create awareness, screening, and treatment of breast cancer, and other cancer-related diseases, adding that it will also serve patients with other cancers, and help ensure early diagnosis to prevent avoidable deaths and complications.

"We now have the opportunity to prepare, transport, and administer oncology medicines within the same facility under desirable condition, maximizing therapeutic outcomes and safety whilst minimizing the risk of staff, patients, and the environment,” Dr. Hamid said

Dr. Philip Anderson, the Country Manager of Roche Ghana, in his remarks, said the Tamale Teaching Hospital's Cancer Centre was one of three facilities Roche had established within Ghana to provide cancer treatment.

He also said the company had adopted a holistic approach to healthcare delivery and thus engaged in a partnership with the ministry of health and other partners to help provide accessible total care to cancer patients.

“Access to quality health care for cancer patients most especially in this part of the country was a major concern to Roche, hence our partnership with the government to improve access for better healthcare to cancer patients”, he stressed.

Dr . Anderson also revealed that health personnel at the Tamale Teaching Hospital had undergone training in cancer surveillance and diagnostics ahead of the launch of the facility to put them in a better position to be able to manage Cancer cases well.

The Roche country manger pledged more support If the company to health care delivery in Ghana, but also urged the management of the TTH to take good care of the center to enable it last longer and also to serve its purpose.

The First Lady, Madam Rebeca Akuffo Addo, whose speech was read on her behalf, said the cancer was becoming a public health emergency in the county, with more women in their 20s and 30s being diagnosed with the disease.

She noted that Cancer pushed many families into poverty and cut short the lives of many vibrant young women in the country.

The First lady also indicated that lack of disease awareness, finances, limited skills, and deficient health professionals are some of the significant gaps affecting quality health care delivery in the country.

While expressing worry over these challenges, Madame Rebecca lauded the inclusion of the Cancercare and Family Planning services in, and to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) as she believed it will help reduce the burden on patients.

Mayor of Tamale Sule Salifu, in his statements, called on the management of TTH, to institute a good client relationship system within the facility to ensure patients have first-class service delivery at the hospital.

Madame Anne-Marie Affrainie Godwill, the Sub-Saharan Africa Coordinator for the World Child Cancer (WCC) in her submissions, said the mission of the WCC regarding child health was to ensure early diagnosis and detection and possible treatment. She also said their vision is to see to it that every child has access to cancer care regardless of their families and financial backgrounds.

She also said the organization partners with health care facilities to establish centers where cancer-related issues can be handled by professionals.

Madame Anne-Marie also said WCC provides training for health care professionals to enable them to offer health care needs to children suffering from cancers.

"World Child Cancer to improve access to diagnose and treatment, aside from that the vision of the organization is to ensure that every child has access to cancer care regardless of the financial background," she said