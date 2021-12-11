Majority and Minority lock horns over negotiations on e-Levy

The Majority and Minority in Parliament have locked horns in the closed door negotiations of the controversial 1.74% e-levy.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bongo Constituency in the Upper East Region, Mr. Edward Bawa has disclosed that negotiations between the Majority and Minority in Parliament on the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) has yielded nothing.

The two groups in parliament since last week have been in talks to reach a consensus.

However, with both sides not backing down on their stance, it has now come to light that negotiations on the E-Levy are not going anywhere.

Speaking in an interview on TV3 on Saturday, December 11, 2021, Bongo MP Edward Bawa said, "negotiations [on the introduction of the E-Levy] have collapsed.”

Reacting to that claim on the same platform, Economic Policy Analyst at the Office of the Vice President Dr. Kabiru Mahama said it is not true.

According to him, the government holds a different view and it is unfortunate the lawmaker will make such a statement.

“From the government’s view, negotiations haven’t collapsed. It is quite unfortunate to state that consultations have collapsed,” Dr. Kabiru Mahama shared.

As a result of the latest development, it is quite likely that there will be no consensus on the approved budget by the close of next week before Parliament goes on recess.

The E-Levy being introduced by the government will charge Ghanaians a 1.75% tax on all financial transactions done electronically when approved.

The Minority while rejecting the levy, has given the indication that it could accept a reduction to a 1% charge, Haruna Iddrisu said publicly.

But a statement released by the Minority Caucus signed by Mubarak Muntaka, Asawase MP said their side still stands on the removal of the proposed e-levy from the 2022 budget.