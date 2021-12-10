ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Driver dies, others injured including two-week old baby in accident at Elmina

Social News Driver dies, others injured including two-week old baby in accident at Elmina
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

One person died on the spot and six others, including a two-week old baby, were injured in a car crash in the early hours of Thursday on the Elmina stretch of the Accra-Takoradi Highway.

The deceased, Mr Emmanuel Akorsa, 51, believed to be a driver at the University of Ghana, Legon, was heading to Takoradi when his vehicle, a Toyota Hilux Pickup, veered off its lane and crashed into a Howo semi-truck driven by one Nartey Adjabeng, 39.

A police source told the Ghana News Agency at Elmina that the Pickup turned towards the opposite direction due to the impact, trapping the driver.

A Toyota Corolla saloon car, which was close to it also crashed into the Pickup.

The police said the family of four who were in the saloon car, including the two-week old baby, and one passenger on the Pickup sustained minor injuries and were treated and discharged at the Elmina Polyclinic.

The truck driver was also injured and treated at the University of Cape Coast Hospital.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Unauthorised speed ramps contribute to road crashes - MTTD reveals
10.12.2021 | Social News
Policeman crushed to death by speeding vehicle at Akwadum Checkpoint
10.12.2021 | Social News
Power situation in Kumasi to stabilise as GRIDCo completes restoration works
10.12.2021 | Social News
E/R: Police Constable on duty meets untimely death after being crashed by speeding vehicle
10.12.2021 | Social News
Mother of abandoned baby boy granted bail
10.12.2021 | Social News
Tatale Sanguli: One dead, six wounded in shooting incident over enskinment of chief
10.12.2021 | Social News
Renewed chieftaincy clash leaves one dead in Tatale-Sanguli
10.12.2021 | Social News
FDA to sanction food vendors whose operations don’t meet safety standards
10.12.2021 | Social News
Akim Oda: Two arrested over attempt to sell 16-year-old boy for GH¢800,000
10.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line