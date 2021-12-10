Driver dies, others injured including two-week old baby in accident at Elmina

One person died on the spot and six others, including a two-week old baby, were injured in a car crash in the early hours of Thursday on the Elmina stretch of the Accra-Takoradi Highway.

The deceased, Mr Emmanuel Akorsa, 51, believed to be a driver at the University of Ghana, Legon, was heading to Takoradi when his vehicle, a Toyota Hilux Pickup, veered off its lane and crashed into a Howo semi-truck driven by one Nartey Adjabeng, 39.

A police source told the Ghana News Agency at Elmina that the Pickup turned towards the opposite direction due to the impact, trapping the driver.

A Toyota Corolla saloon car, which was close to it also crashed into the Pickup.

The police said the family of four who were in the saloon car, including the two-week old baby, and one passenger on the Pickup sustained minor injuries and were treated and discharged at the Elmina Polyclinic.

The truck driver was also injured and treated at the University of Cape Coast Hospital.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

