11.12.2021 LISTEN

19-year-old Demian Konoseh from Nayagenia in Navrongo Municipality of the Upper East Region is appealing to general public to come to his aid.

Demian has been battling with Osteoarthritis for the past eight years.

For his life to be saved, specialists said he needs Thirty-Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc35,000.00) to undergo surgery.

Demian is a student of Kanton Senior High School and his current situation has become a setback on his academic performance and education in general.