Policeman crushed to death by speeding vehicle at Akwadum Checkpoint

A Police Constable, Christ Quarshie who was performing his duty at the Akwadum Police Checkpoint on the Suhum-Koforidua road in the Eastern Region has been knocked down dead by an over speeding vehicle in the early hours of Friday.

The accident reportedly occurred around about 12.10 am when a driver, John Adu Agyei, 53 years who was driving a Toyota Tundra with trade No. DV 3518C-21 from Koforidua heading towards Suhum, on reaching a section of the road at Akwadum Police Check Point crashed into the barricade and knocked down the police officer.

The Eastern Regional Police spokesman, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said the junior officer, now deceased sustained injuries and was rushed to St. Joseph Hospital, Koforidua where he was admitted for treatment.

DSP Tetteh said his conditions got deteriorated hence rushing him to the 37 Military Hospital, Accra for further treatment, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary pending autopsy while the suspect is in Police custody assisting in investigation.

---DGN online