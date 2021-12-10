ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Policeman crushed to death by speeding vehicle at Akwadum Checkpoint

Social News Policeman crushed to death by speeding vehicle at Akwadum Checkpoint
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A Police Constable, Christ Quarshie who was performing his duty at the Akwadum Police Checkpoint on the Suhum-Koforidua road in the Eastern Region has been knocked down dead by an over speeding vehicle in the early hours of Friday.

The accident reportedly occurred around about 12.10 am when a driver, John Adu Agyei, 53 years who was driving a Toyota Tundra with trade No. DV 3518C-21 from Koforidua heading towards Suhum, on reaching a section of the road at Akwadum Police Check Point crashed into the barricade and knocked down the police officer.

1210202174130-j5eq27t2gb-img-20211210-wa0013-243x300

The Eastern Regional Police spokesman, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said the junior officer, now deceased sustained injuries and was rushed to St. Joseph Hospital, Koforidua where he was admitted for treatment.

DSP Tetteh said his conditions got deteriorated hence rushing him to the 37 Military Hospital, Accra for further treatment, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary pending autopsy while the suspect is in Police custody assisting in investigation.

---DGN online

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Driver dies, others injured including two-week old baby in accident at Elmina
10.12.2021 | Social News
Unauthorised speed ramps contribute to road crashes - MTTD reveals
10.12.2021 | Social News
Power situation in Kumasi to stabilise as GRIDCo completes restoration works
10.12.2021 | Social News
E/R: Police Constable on duty meets untimely death after being crashed by speeding vehicle
10.12.2021 | Social News
Mother of abandoned baby boy granted bail
10.12.2021 | Social News
Tatale Sanguli: One dead, six wounded in shooting incident over enskinment of chief
10.12.2021 | Social News
Renewed chieftaincy clash leaves one dead in Tatale-Sanguli
10.12.2021 | Social News
FDA to sanction food vendors whose operations don’t meet safety standards
10.12.2021 | Social News
Akim Oda: Two arrested over attempt to sell 16-year-old boy for GH¢800,000
10.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line