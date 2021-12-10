Mother of abandoned baby boy granted bail

The mother of a baby, which she allegedly abandoned when it was a day-old, has been arraigned before the Nyankumsi Ahenkro Magistrate's Court in the Assin South District.

Gladys Mensah, age 25, unemployed, already had two children and was arrested by the police based on intelligence, who broke down and confessed during interrogation.

The court, presided over by Mr Samuel Entsie Jnr, did not take her plea and she was granted GHC5,000.00 bail with two sureties to be justified.

It asked her to seek medical attention and report on Wednesday, December 22.

Inspector Abdullai Moro, prosecuting, said the accused abandoned her baby boy at the outskirts of Abura Katayiase at the back of a residential building Monday dawn, December 6.

The baby was later found the same day by Madam Gladys Dwamena, a retired educationist and resident of the house, who alerted the community and rushed it to the Nyankumasi Ahenkro Health Centre for care.

Meanwhile, the court has directed the Social Welfare Unit of the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District to take responsibility for the baby.

GNA