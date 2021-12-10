South Korea blacklists Ghana over Omicron infections

South Korea has announced a ban on short-term foreign arrivals from Ghana effective Friday.

This comes on the heels of the covid-19 Omicron variant being detected in passengers arriving in Ghana.

The entry ban to South Korea which was also extended to Zambia is expected to last till Thursday, 16 December 2021.

However, long-term foreign arrivals and South Korean nationals will be expected to undergo a 10-day mandatory quarantine despite the traveller’s immunisation status.

The country had earlier banned foreign travels from Eswatini, Nigeria, Namibia, Mozambique, Malawi, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Botswana and Lesotho.

South Korea has recorded 38 cases of the Omicron variant.

In a related development, Tanzania and Ghana have been added to India’s ‘at-risk’ countries.

This means passengers from these countries are expected to go through additional COVID-19 testing and quarantine.

Ghana has so far recorded 34 cases of the Omicron variant.

---classfmonline.com