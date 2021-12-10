Prince Sadat represents WPC Ghana Young Professionals Committee in USA

10.12.2021 LISTEN

Member of the Young Professionals Committee of the Ghana National Committee of the World Petroleum Council (WPC), Prince Amadu Anuwar-Sadat represented Ghana at the just ended WPC Congress in the Energy Capital of the World, Houston, Texas, United States of America.

The Senior Research Officer at the Political Officer of the President (Number 16), who is a law student at the Wisconsin International University College and seeking to specialize in Energy and Environmental Law announced it on his Facebook wall earlier today.

He wrote, “As a member of the Young Professionals Committee of the World Petroleum Council (WPC), Ghana, I participated in the 23rd WPC Congress in the 'Energy Capital of the World', Houston, Texas, USA.

"Indeed, leading to a sustainable energy future requires creative, compassionate, and dynamic leadership. Leaders must balance the needs of the company, their stakeholders, and society while continuing to adapt to new technologies, policies, and demand. The industry leadership pillar is a forum for the exploration of what it means to be an energy industry leader in this modern age. The theme for Young Professionals Committee was "Leading to a Sustainable Energy Future: Who, If Not Us? When, If Not Now?"

"It was indeed a great learning experience for me as a law student specializing in Energy, Environmental and Natural Resource Law.

"And we are indeed fired up for the 24th WPC Congress in Calgary, Canada in September, 2023 God willing.

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who made this dream a reality, particularly, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Mr. William Ofori-Atta and Mr. James Nii Boye Quaye. May God richly bless you all abundantly.”

The triennial World Petroleum Congress is widely known as the "Olympics" of the petroleum industry and covers all aspects of the industry from technological advances in upstream and downstream operations to the role of natural gas and renewables, management of the industry and its social, economic and environmental impact. In addition, outside stakeholders such as governments, other industry sectors, NGOs and international institutions have also joined in the dialogue.

The theme for the 23rd World Petroleum Congress “Innovative Energy Solutions” sums up the vision of the oil and gas sector’s contribution to a changing world. As our society grows and transforms at unequal speeds energy is the great differentiator. Ensuring the maximum welfare for all through tailor-made energy concepts in a safe and responsible way has to be top of the agenda. The oil and gas industry has an important role to play in achieving this objective.

The 23rd WPC congress which the Wisconsin International University TESCON President and GUPS Chief Justice, Prince Sadat attended brought together leading experts from the oil and gas industry and cross sector initiatives in the energy capital of the world, Houston, to present innovative energy solutions for our future.