A/R: Class 1 pupil run over by trailer at Asafo

Eight-year-old class 1 pupil of the T.I Ahmadiyya School in Kumasi Princess Atsu Bema was on Thursday, 9 December run over by a trailer truck at Asafo.

The incident occurred when the class 1 pupil who was headed home from a food joint after school had closed was struck by the tail-end of the long trailer.

The trailer which was negotiating a sharp curve killed the class 1 pupil instantly.

According to the Grandmother of the deceased with whom she lived until her demise, she heard scores of people wailing and crying that a school girl had been run over by a trailer so she dashed to the scene to find out it was her granddaughter.

“Around 1.30pm, I was doing credit transfer when I heard a school girl had been run over by a vehicle. I was wondering who it was, because my granddaughter usually uses that route. I quickly rushed to the scene only to meet her dead body.

“A clever little girl, she was sane, I was walking here with her yesterday when she was saying she would be first. Because everytime we walked together, she was the second. I was like yes, you’ll be first today and then I was advising her on the issues of life. When we woke up today, I only came to work because she had to go to school, I could have stayed at home. A child who’s so polite and courteous. It’s my brother’s daughter’s daughter. I’m responsible for her upkeep. Every morning, everyone knows it, I hold her hand and walk her to school. But this afternoon, while walking, after buying fried yam, the trailer crashed her head and killed her instantly,” grandmother of the deceased said.

She appealed to the authorities to ensure justice for her deceased granddaughter.

“They shouldn’t let the driver go, he must pay for what he has done to my granddaughter, because I did not even cry this much when I lost my mother.”

A resident, Kojo Tawiah also appealed to the authorities to work on the road to avoid further harm to residents.

“The road is one-way, it’s too small. That’s what caused the accident because when vehicles are coming you can’t see,” he explained.

---classfmonline.com