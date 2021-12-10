Democracy in Ghana is a facilitator of corruption - Movement Against Corruption

10.12.2021 LISTEN

Anti-Corruption Group, Citizens Movement Against Corruption has bemoaned how the democracy being practiced in Ghana continues to facilitate corruption.

According to Naa Dede Tettey who is Chairman of the anti-corruption movement, it is as a result of this that the fight against the canker hampering development continues to fail.

“We have challenges with our democratic arrangement that seems to facilitate corruption. You have the situation where the Executive appoints people from Parliament that are supposed to supervise the Executive.

“Once you appoint people from Parliament, its ability to point out mistakes whether it’s procurement related etcetera you have Parliament compromised. Because many of its Members are appointed as Ministers and Deputy Ministers, so they would not want to raise their voice when things are going wrong," Naa Dede told Starr FM in an interview.

The chairman for Citizens Movement Against Corruption in a recommendation wants an arrangement to be instituted to stop politicians from spending big in their quest to capture power.

She argues that such spending leads to looting when these politicians eventually are voted for to hold positions in government.

“Even a political season must be defined 6-months, June to December. So that you don’t have three years of campaigning and then recapture such a big debt when you come in. You are only looking at how you can manipulate contracts and make the money back,” Naa Dede Tettey shared.