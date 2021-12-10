Omicron variant: South Korea issues travel ban on people travelling from Ghana

The South Korean government as part of its efforts to fight the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) has added Ghana to the list of countries travelers are not allowed to come into the country from.

The Asian country on November 28, banned foreign entries from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Mozambique, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, and Nigeria after several cases of the Omicron variant were recorded.

With the cases subsequently rising to 38 and counting, South Korea has taken the next step to include more countries in the list.

Health officials in the country as reported by Yonhap news agency have announced that effective today, Friday, December 10, to Thursday, December 16, 2021, short-term foreign arrivals from Ghana and Zambia will be banned.

Meanwhile, South Korean nationals and long-term foreign arrivals from Ghana and the other countries will have to quarantine from 10 days on arrival regardless of their Covid-19 vaccination status.

In Ghana, the Ghana Health Service has also tightened its efforts to halt the importation of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 into the country.

From December 12, 2021, everyone travelling to Ghana must have proof of full vaccination before arrival.

“All persons 18 years and above arriving in Ghana will be required to provide evidence of full vaccination for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“All unvaccinated Ghanaians and residents of Ghana who are currently outside the country and intend to return within 14 days from the midnight of 12 December 2021, are exempted.

“All Ghanaians travelling out of the country are to be fully vaccinated effective midnight 12 December 2021,” a statement from the Ghana Health Service said on Thursday.