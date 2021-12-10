MoGCSP, UNDP hold national consultative meeting on 8th and 9th CEDAW report

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) through the Department of Gender with support from UNDP Ghana held a National Consultative meeting on the preparation of Ghana's combined 8th and 9th report for the implementation of the Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) on Thursday 9th December 2021 in Accra.

The objectives of the workshop were to:

1. Fulfill international reporting obligation.

2. Identify and take stock of measures being adopted to implement the provision.

3. Canvas for more support to accelerate the process towards the attainment of gender equality.

The Ministry successfully coordinated, submitted and defended Ghana’s 6th and 7th periodic report in September 2014. The report and the responses to the list of issues from the CEDAW Committee highlighted significant efforts made by the State in addressing important needs and concerns of women in Ghana.

MoGCSP is obliged to again submit Ghana’s 8th and 9th CEDAW report to the UN Committee indicating further measures adopted by the State to implement the provisions of the convention.

The meeting was in collaboration between the Ministry and UNDP.

In a statement read by Kakari Bediako on her behalf, the Chief Director for MoGCSP, Dr. Afisah Zakariah urged participants to work towards a significant increase in societal investments to close the gender gap and strengthen support for institutions in relation to gender equity and the empowerment of women and girls.

Participants of the meeting include MDAs, gender equality stakeholders, CSOs/NGOs, Development partners amongst others.

In his remarks, Mr Jonard Tetteh a representative from UNDP noted that empowering women through education skills training and legal literacy is vital for addressing what is perhaps the most widespread violation of women's rights: gender-based violence against women during this period.

Emphasizing that, States have to deal with poverty and empower women by addressing power imbalances across societies and the underlying structural barriers to gender equality such as unequal access to control over resources and gendered division of labour in order to combat violence against women.

Reviewing progress made in implementing the CEDAW will demonstrate ghana's commitment and accountability, not only to the frameworks including the SDGs but most importantly to ensuring gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls for sustainable development.

Stressing that, UNDP remains committed to supporting the gender ministry to achieve gender equality and end discrimination against women and girls.

In conclusion, he called on women in all societies to enrich humanity and contribute to building a more just and peaceful global society, thereby striving towards true integral humanism.

Edmund Amarkwei Foley, a lawyer and private Consultant presenting the report said, the report provides general factual and statistical Information to assist treaty bodies in understanding the political, legal, social. the economic and cultural context for the implementation of human rights.

Adding in the area of education, the report has achieved gender parity, meaning an equal number of boys and girls at the basic level of education hence better results can be achieved in the secondary and tertiary levels to reduce women discrimination.