ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'It isn't my job to clear, convict corrupt persons' — Akufo-Addo

Headlines 'It isn't my job to clear, convict corrupt persons' — Akufo-Addo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

President Akufo-Addo has said he is not a court to clear or convict persons accused of corruption in his government.

That job, he noted, is solely for the courts.

Speaking at a high-level national conference on the theme: “Building a culture of integrity for generations” to commemorate International Anti-Corruption Day and Human Rights Day in Accra on Friday, 10 December 2021, the president said no corruption allegation against any of his appointees has gone uninvestigated under him.

“The government has undertaken, arguably, the boldest initiative since our nation attained independence nearly 65 years ago, to reform and strengthen the capacity of our institutions to tackle corruption in the public sector”, the president said.

“Charity, they say, begins at home; and, that is why, so far, every single alleged act of corruption levelled against any of my appointees has been investigated by independent bodies such as the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and, in some cases, by Parliament itself”, he asserted.

“It is not my job to clear or convict any person accused of wrongdoing or of engaging in acts of corruption; that is the job of the courts”, he emphasised.

The president clarified: “My job is to act on allegations of corruption by referring the issue or issues to the proper investigative agencies for the relevant inquiry and necessary action, including – if required – the suspension of the affected official pending the conclusion of the investigations”.

“That is exactly what has been done since I assumed the mantle of national leadership on 7 January 2017”, said the president.

He recalled: “As it was in 2019, I suspended the then-acting head of the Public Procurement Authority from office after conflict of interest and corruption allegations had been levelled against him”.

“Following recommendations from CHRAJ based on their investigation, I removed him from office in October 2020 and the Office of the Special Prosecutor, is seized with the matter for prosecution”, he noted.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Interior Minister renews curfew hours in Drobo, Japekrom and six other areas in the Jaman South Municipality
10.12.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo dedicates Forbes award to Ghanaians
10.12.2021 | Headlines
My good works have been recognized by Forbes — Akufo-Addo shades
10.12.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo grabs ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for Free SHS
10.12.2021 | Headlines
we will deal with criminals as Christmas approaches — Police assures
10.12.2021 | Headlines
The bench warrant issued for my arrest was based on misconceptions — Stephen Amoah
10.12.2021 | Headlines
Failure to operationlise OSP put corruption fight in reverse gear for three years – Kissi Agyebeng
10.12.2021 | Headlines
‘You can start corruption fight with what you have’ – CHRAJ Boss to Special Prosecutor
10.12.2021 | Headlines
Focus on chasing corruption, not corruption perception rankings – Vitus Azeem to Special Prosecutor
10.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line