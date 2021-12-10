Interior Minister renews curfew hours in Drobo, Japekrom and six other areas in the Jaman South Municipality

10.12.2021 LISTEN

The Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery, has by Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours imposed on Drobo, Japekrom, Babianiha, Kwasibourkrom, Mpuasu, Basekrom, Kojokesekrom and Katakyiekrom in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region from 8:00 p.m to 5:00 a.m effective, Thursday, December 9, 2021.

A statement issued on Thursday December 9 said the government continues to express its appreciation to the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area for their effort in ensuring peace in the area and urge them to use the established mechanism for the resolutions of all their conflicts and disputes.

“Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the afore-mentioned communities and their environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” itr added.

Mr Dery had earlier on October 18 2020 imposed a curfew on Drobo, Japekrom and six other communities in the Jaman South Municipal area.

This followed clashes which resulted in the death of two people and injuring 14 others through gunshots.

Residents of the area said they were living in fear because of the renewed tension betweeb Drobo and Japekrom.

“Government calls on the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace,” a statement signed by the Minister of Interior announcing the imposition of the curfew said.

“Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all person in the eight communities and their environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” the statement added.

—3news.com