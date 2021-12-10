ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo dedicates Forbes award to Ghanaians

President Nana Akufo-Addo has dedicated his Forbes awards to Ghanaians who he said have supported him over the years he had been in office to serve them.

Mr Akufo-Addo indicated that Forbes Magazine has recognized the good work he has been doing with his team to deliver good governance to the Ghanaian people.

He received his plaque after being named by Forbes Magazine as the 'African of the Year' for 2021, at the seat of Government, the Jubilee House in Accra on Thursday December 9.

In a Facebook post, Mr Akufo-Addo said “On Thursday, 9th December 2021, I received, officially, the Forbes “African of the Year Award” from Forbes Magazine.

“The President of the US National Bar Association, Judge Carlos E. Moore, also presented a “Lifetime Achievement Award” in recognition of my 'initiative to provide free quality education to students', which 'will help with the broader development' of Ghana, as highlighted in Goal 4 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals .”

