My good works have been recognized by Forbes — Akufo-Addo shades

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said his recognition by Forbes Magazine as the African of the Year is a verdict on the good works of his administration.

He dedicated the awards to Ghanaians after indicating that they have supported him over the years to deliver on his mandate as president.

Mr Akufo-Addo indicated that Forbes Magazine has recognized the good work he has been doing with his team to deliver good governance to the Ghanaian people.

He received his plaque after being named by Forbes Magazine as the 'African of the Year' for 2021, at the seat of Government, the Jubilee House in Accra on Thursday December 9.