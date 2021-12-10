Kumasi: Shops burnt to ashes at Buokrom B-line

Some shops have been burnt to ashes at Buokrom B-line within the Kumasi metropolis following a fire outbreak on Friday, December 10.

The early intervention of fire officers who rushed to the scene ensured that the extent of damage was reduced.

The structures that have been destroyed according to personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) included carpentry shops, tailoring shops, and a warehouse.

Speaking to the media, the operations officer at the Oforikrom Fire Station, Eric Mensah said the cause of the fire is yet to be known.

“We arrived here at about 8:00 am. When we got here, the place had been consumed by the fire. We managed to put out the fire within a few minutes.”

“About 7 shops were totally destroyed. We can't actually point the cause of fire for now, but we will continue with the investigations to know after which we will make public,” he added.

—citinewsroom