Woman Kills 6-year-old boy for stealing fish from soup

Amanfrom District Police Command has picked up the 37 year old woman, identified as Madina Agyei for allegedly killing her brother’s son.

The sad incident occurred at Amanfom Official Town in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Information gathered indicated that 6 year old boy was accused by the suspect of stealing fish in her palm nut soup.

Amanfrom District Crime Officer DSP Seth Amaniampong confirmed the sad news to the media but did not give details about the incident, saying it was too early to make definite conclusions.

However, Grace Arhin, a tenant who heard the noise during the beating of the boy around 12:0 am on Wednesday revealed that, the suspect had accused the boy, called Mubarik, of being a thief and had said he stole and ate all fish in her palm nut soup which had been reserved for next day.

Grace Arhin said the suspect told her that she had killed the boy and the reason was that the boy was a thief.