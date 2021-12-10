Sunyani: Residents demonstrate over gov't neglect

ModernGhana logo
Some irate residents of Sunyani Municipality and its environs in the Bono Region hit the streets of the Municipality in protest of what they term as an unfair treatment and neglect by successive governments over the years.

The Friday morning demonstration, themed “Sunyani deserves better” was well attended by residents of the region who complained of neglect by successive government.

The demonstrators who were holding placards with various inscriptions want the government to come to their aid as soon as possible.

—3news.com|Ghana

