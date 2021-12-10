GHS review Covid-19 protocols at KIA to tackle Omicron variant

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in a bid to stop the importation of more of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) has reviewed its protocols at the Kotoka International Airport.

In a statement issued by GHS, it says about 60% of the total cases recorded in the country in the last couple of weeks have been imported.

With 75% of the Omicron variant cases detected in people who were unvaccinated, the GHS says it is strengthening its measures to avoid an escalation.

“The new variant, Omicron which is said to be more transmissible has been detected at our airport. Of the 34 cases detected, 75% of them were unvaccinated.

“Over the last two weeks, cases from airport account for about 60% of the total cases recorded in the country.

“The current increase in cases together with the detection of the Omicron variant among international arrivals and the expected increase during the festive season calls for urgent actions to prevent a major surge in COVID-19 cases in Ghana.

“To avert this, the following directives are to be implemented effective midnight 12h December 2021,” a statement issued by the Ghana Health Service and dated December 9 has said.

Among the new measures introduced, the GHS says all persons 18 years and above travelling to Ghana from December 12 going must have proof that they have been fully vaccinated.

The same applies to Ghanaians that have plans to travel outside the country after December 12.

Find more from the GHS statement below: