The bench warrant was issued for my arrest based on misconceptions — Stephen Amoah

Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah has noted that the bench warrant issued for his arrest was only based on misconceptions.

The Police on Wednesday secured a warrant from court for the arrest of the lawmaker after he had missed a date in court to face charges in relation to flouting road traffic regulations.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview, Dr. Stephen Amoah explained that he wasn’t in court on Wednesday because he was unaware of proceedings against him.

“I was never told, I respect the court, it is really a court of competent jurisdiction, it is an August court and so there was no way I could disrespect the court and disrespect the state.

“So it tells you that if somebody had not been invited to court, somebody had not been informed to go the court and a bench warrant could be issued and made known to the whole country and now my name and my car number is all over,” the Nhyiaeso explained.

According to the former CEO of the Micro Finance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), the subsequent bench warrant issued for his arrest was based on misconception because he didn’t intentionally miss court.

Dr. Stephen Amoah shared, “I think although what is in the public domain there are also many pieces of incorrect statements and speculations. My major concern was the bench warrant, which played a central role, very critical role.

“All over the world, it is there that I don’t go to court and they have issued bench warrant but I had no idea, I really didn’t know there was court proceedings because I had not been notified. I had not been given any charge sheet, my charge sheet was given to me today. How could you issue bench warrant based on misconception that I decide not to go to court?

“Then the next day you give me charge sheet, so based on what? Thank God that the prosecutor, the Police themselves came to court today to tell the court that there was miscommunication. Because of that, they had actually prayed for the warrant to be quashed. Surprisingly, that one nobody will say anything about it.”

The case against the Nhyiaeso MP has been adjourned to January 20, 2022.