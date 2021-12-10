Captain Tsikata laid to rest

The late founding father of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Captain Kojo Tsikata (Rtd) has been laid to rest today in Accra at a private funeral ceremony organized by his family.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

The family had earlier said he wished for a private family funeral when he was alive.

The octogenarian died in the early hours of Saturday November 20.

A statement issued by the family and co-signed by Col Joshua Agbotui (RTD) and Fui S Tsikata said there is going to be a a private burial ceremony in accordance with his wishes.

“The family of Captain Kojo Tsikata regrets to announce his passing in the early hours of Saturday 20th November 2021. He was 85.

” In accordance with his wishes, the family will be making arrangements for a private funeral,” the statement said.

