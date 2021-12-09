Forbes presents 'African of the Year Award' plaque to President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has received his plaque after being named by Forbes Magazine as the ‘African of the Year’ for 2021.

He received the plaque at the seat of Government, the Jubilee House in Accra on Thursday December 9.

In a Facebook post, Mr Akufo-Addo said “On Thursday, 9th December 2021, I received, officially, the Forbes “African of the Year Award” from Forbes Magazine.

“The President of the US National Bar Association, Judge Carlos E. Moore, also presented a “Lifetime Achievement Award” in recognition of my ‘initiative to provide free quality education to students’, which ‘will help with the broader development’ of Ghana, as highlighted in Goal 4 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals .”

Forbes Africa magazine in its latest issue unveiled on Friday 3 December 2021 named Mr Akufo-Addo as the African of the Year.