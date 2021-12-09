ModernGhana logo
09.12.2021 Crime & Punishment

Police gun down armed robber at Tema; on a manhunt for limping suspect

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Police in Tema on Monday, December 6, 2021, engaged armed robbers on a motorbike in a gun battle that led to the killing of one and the other escaping with an injury.

A Police Motorbike Patrol team on the day responded to a distress call at Golf City about a robbery attack in the area.

The officers that responded to the call pursued two suspects who were on a motorbike with the registration number covered with a black polythene bag.

The suspects engaged the Police in a shootout leading to the death of one suspect while the second suspect managed to escape.

A search on the deceased led to the retrieval of one Samsung A12 mobile phone, one Nokia keypad phone, GH¢10.00, and one black 9mm pistol.

The Tema Regional Crime Scene team subsequently examined and processed the scene for investigation.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Tema General Hospital awaiting identification and autopsy.

The Police have continued with investigations since then and are on the hunt to arrest the second suspect who is believed to be limping on one leg.

In a Police statement, the security service assures that criminals will be pursued with all available resources to make communities crime-free.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
