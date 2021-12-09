Police gunned down one robber at Tema Golf City

The Police in Tela have gunned down one suspected armed robber in Tema, Golf City in Accra.

This happened on Monday, December 6, a Police statement said on Thursday, December 9.

Following a distress call about a robbery attack in the area, the statement said, a Police patrol team immediately respond led and pursued two suspects who were on a motorbike with the registration number covered a black polythene bag.

The suspects engaged the Police in a shootout leading to the death of one.

The second suspect managed to escape.