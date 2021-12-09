My comments on e-levy skewed; ignore TV3’s mischief – Carlos Ahenkorah to Ghanaians

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West, Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah has lambasted TV3 over what he says is a misquotation of his thoughts on the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) to suit the mischievous interest of the media outlet.

The lawmaker in an interview with TV3’s Komla Klutse in Parliament on Wednesday, December 8 stated, “No human being or no person likes to pay tax but it is a known fact that taxes are generally appalled by people who are supposed to pay them.

“So, what is happening is quite understandable. But to the extent that it has been used to gain some political points or it is being done for political expediency, for me, is very unfortunate.

“I will tell you something, I have always been saying that the MoMo tax is not a compulsory tax, you only pay when you use it. If you don’t use it you don’t pay so for me, there is no way any other procedure for making payments is going to equal MoMo.

“Right now, what we are saying is the tax is targeted at those who have the ability to pay, not those who are receiving. If you are receiving it is okay to go and negotiate with the person who has gone to the bank to borrow money and be a MoMo agent, pay money out, otherwise keep the money on your phone and you don’t pay any money.

Having cited the headline in the above Twitter post that has gone viral, Carlos Ahenkorah has released a statement accusing TV3 of mischief.

According to him, the headline was skewed by TV3 to mislead Ghanaians.

He indicated that the video posted was heavily edited as well.

“My attention has been drawn to a skewed headline by TV3 and cohorts on an interview granted them in Parliament on 8th of December 2021.

“I entreat all discerning and well-meaning people to ignore the misleading headline which only does not in any way measure to what I meant and I shudder to understand why after a lengthy and fruitful Interview, TV3 would choose an answer to a question posed as a headline and contort my words to sound imitating to their good viewership. Please ignore this mischief and with the video they posted on their Instagram page which in itself is heavily edited,” parts of the Carlos Ahenkorah statement reads.

Below is the statement in full: