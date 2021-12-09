ModernGhana logo
Illegal miner jailed 15 years for robbery

The Nkawie Circuit Court has sentenced a 20-year-old illegal small scale miner to 15 years imprisonment for robbery at Betinko, near Nkawie, in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality.

Alhassan Sammy was said to have attacked and robbed his victim together with other accomplices who are on the run, of his mobile phones and monies at a footpath between Betinko and Nkrumah-Nkwanta.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and was convicted on his own plea by the court presided over by Nana Bruce.

Prosecuting, Police Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Acheampong told the court that the incident happened at about 1730 hours on July 29, 2020.

He said the convict and his accomplices laid ambush on a footpath between Betinko and Nkrumah Nkwanta and robbed their victim with two single barrel guns.

The Prosecution said they took away a tecno camon 15 mobile phone valued at GHc 896 and a cash of GHc 12, 000.00 and escaped into the bush.

He said a report was made to the Adiembra police who arrested the convict upon a tip-off.

Chief Inspector Acheampong said the convict led the police to the crime scene where the two guns, eight BB cartridges and other stolen items were retrieved.

He said the convict admitted the offence in his cautioned statement and was charged and brought before the court after investigations.

GNA

