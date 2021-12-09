Two Achimota Forest robbers jailed 5years each

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced two unemployed persons who were terrorising commuters at the Achimota Forest area to five years imprisonment each for stealing.

Shadrack Boakye, alias “Anopa,” age 23, vulcanizer and Jacob Sentikwa, alias Hitler, age 24, denied conspiring to commit the crime but they were found culpable after trial and sentenced to a total of ten years.

Meanwhile, their accomplices: Otafirigya, Abordwese, Real Life, Kofi B, and Mensah, are on the run.

Chief Inspector of Police Maxwell Ayim, told the Court, presided over by Madam Adelaide Abui Keddey, that Lawson Odai, the complainant, was a car dealer at Abelemkpe, opposite KPMG Traffic Light, whilst Boakye hailed from Gaoso in the Ahafo Region with Sentikwa living at Abofu, near Achimota.

He said on June 14, 2021, at about 1920 hours, the Complainant, closed from work and was driving towards home with three persons on board his car.

The prosecution said on reaching a section of the Achimota Forest road, he heard an unusual noise under his car, so he parked to find out what was happening.

He said the Complainant left his handbag containing GHC60,000.00, car documents, car keys valued at GHC5,000 00, driver's license, house Keys valued GHC2 00.00, iPhone watch valued GHC3,000.00 and earpiece valued GHC1,500.00 in the car.

The other items in the bag were necklace and ring valued at GHC1,500.00, Ecobank cheque book on the passenger's front seat.

The prosecution said when he (complainant) went behind the vehicle with Michael Nsiah Asante Frimpong to check what was under the car, Boakye emerged from the bush and entered the car through the passenger's front seat of the car door, which was already rolled down, took the handbag, and bolted.

Chief Inspector Ayim said afterwards, a formal report was made to the Achimota School Police where police intelligence led to the arrest of Sentikwa and during investigations, he mentioned Boakye and the others he only named as Real Life and Kofi B, as his accomplices.

He said it was also revealed that Boakye, who is from Gaoso, always moved to Accra and lodged into a hotel within Achimota whenever he wanted to commit crime and go back to Gaoso after every operation.

The Court heard that police together with the complainant traced Boakye to Gaoso and arrested him at his hide-out.

In Boakye's cautioned statement, he mentioned his accomplices only as Otafirigya, Abordwese, Real Life, Kofi B, Jacob and Mensah, who, he said were hiding in Agona Sweduro.

Chief Inspector Ayim said on June 25, 2021, the case was transferred to the Regional CID for further investigations and police in the company of the complainant, Boakye and Sentikwa visited the crime scene where Boakye admitted the offences and demonstrated how they all committed the crime.

Boakye confessed receiving GHC2,000.00 from Abordwese as his share of the booty, adding that all the members of the gang, including Sentikwa, got their share of the booty.

GNA