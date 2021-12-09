ModernGhana logo
Captain Smart in court with lawyer Martin Kpebu over alleged unsavoury comments

Blessed Godsbrain Smart, aka Captain Smart, a broadcaster with Onua Television and radio station, on Thursday appeared before an Accra Circuit Court over "unsavoury" comments.

He is said to have made the comments on December 1, this year, to wit: " where we have gotten to, we require an uprising."

Captain Smart, charged with offensive conduct to the breach of peace, pleaded not guilty.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Ellen Ofei Ayeh, admitted him to GHC100,000 bail with two sureties, one to be justified.

He is to report every Tuesday and Friday to the Police.

He will reappear on January 11, 2022.

Mr Martin Kpebu represented him.

—GNA

