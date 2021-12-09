Nhyiaeso MP Stephen Amoah dragged to court for road traffic offense

ModernGhana logo
Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah, has been put before the La Magistrate Court for flouting Road Traffic Regulations.

The MP was arrested alongside six drivers during a special exercise to check V8 vehicles on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

A warrant was however issued for his arrest after he failed to appear before the court on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

A statement from the Police Service said the MP subsequently presented himself to the Police.

“Details regarding his appearance in court will be provided by the Accra Regional Police Command in due course,” the statement added.

Four of the five, namely; Dominic Atuahene-Ababio, Daniel Boateng, Emmanuel Kofi Ofori, and Joseph Brown were sentenced to pay a fine of GHS 1,800.00 each or in default serve three months prison terms.

According to a statement from police, these four convicted drivers paid their fines while a driver, Thomas Atinga, was convicted to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for three months or in default serve a three-month prison term.

The Police Administration has directed all Police formations throughout the country to clamp down on recalcitrant drivers, especially those who drive V8 vehicles.

