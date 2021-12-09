My office is investigating 31 active cases – Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng reveals

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng has disclosed that his office is currently in the process of investigating 31 active cases.

The young but experienced legal practitioner was sworn in as head of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) earlier this year in August by President Akufo-Addo to replace Martin Amidu.

Three months on, Kissi Agyebeng says his office has reviewed all alleged cases of corruption and is now investigation 31 cases.

“The OSP has completed the review of all the alleged cases of corruption and corruption-related offences before it.

“Currently, the OSP is investigating 31 active cases and it will in due course commence the prosecution in court of the cases it considers probatively strong.” Kissi Agyebeng told journalists at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, December 8, 2021.

Kissi Agyebeng added, “There is no case commenced by the OSP pending in the courts at the moment.”

The Special Prosecutor in October finalised the review of the case between the Republic of Ghana and Mahama Ayariga.

After being convinced there was nothing enough to continue the case against Mahama Ayariga, the Special Prosecutor went to court to discontinue the case.

He has given the assurance that he will do everything in his power to fight corruption.