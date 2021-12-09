You preach entrepreneurship yet importing coffins to bury big men, statemen; buy ours — Local producers to government, Ghanaians

Coffin Makers at Asafo in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti are appealing to Ghanaians to patronise made in Ghana coffins to support the growth of their business.

The association have also appealed to authorities to buy locally manufactured coffins anytime a high profile person or top political leader dies in the country.

The coffin makers who expressed worry over the gradual collapse of their business accused some top political leaders in the country of buying foreign-made products for the burial of some statesmen.

Speaking to this reporter on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 in Kumasi, a leading member of the association Mr Effa Poku explained that, patronising made in Ghana coffins will create additional employment avenues for the youth and also boost the country's economy.

According to him, government must support the private sector to help revive the economy and the coffin industry remains one of the vibrant sectors the country could invest in.

"It baffles me how our top political leaders preach innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth and still import common coffin from other countries.

"We are numbering over 500, produce and export quality coffins in the country with high end woods yet the leaders have consistently shunned our products and go outside the country anytime the nation needs a coffin to burry a prominent person," he intimated.

The association have therefore called on government to create enabling environment it always preaches for coffin makers in the country to produce more and employ more youth in the country.