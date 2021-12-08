Zipline receives 2021 U.S. Secretary of State’s Award for Corporate Excellence in health security

Zipline, the global leader in instant logistics, has received the U.S. Secretary of State’s Award for Corporate Excellence (ACE) in Health Security.

The prestigious award, presented by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, honors Zipline’s work in Ghana improving health security, access, and equity across the nation.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, who spoke with Zipline in Nigeria last month, remarked at today’s award ceremony, “Zipline, a company that I first became aware of about five or six years ago, is doing remarkable work, has partnered with the Ghanaian government to deliver more than 250,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, and it’s able to do this getting to remote areas that otherwise would have great difficulty getting the vaccine or getting other medicines. These efforts are literally saving lives.”

Since 2019, Zipline has worked with the Government of Ghana, the Ministry of Health as well as its agencies, and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, to help transform the nation's health system and provide more effective, more equitable care to people across the country. In Ghana, Zipline serves over 1,900 health facilities, has completed over 130,000 commercial deliveries, flown over 10 million autonomous miles, and delivered millions of vaccines. Zipline is currently expanding across the country with four new distribution centers to serve the entirety of Ghana, including the upcoming delivery of medical products and supplies directly to patient homes.

With Zipline, healthcare facilities can safely receive medical products like vaccines, blood, and medications in 30 minutes on average, enhancing access while also reducing delivery emissions by up to 98% compared to traditional delivery methods. Through partnerships with organizations like GAVI, Pfizer, and UPS, Zipline is providing a cost-effective solution to aid in Ghana’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution while reducing vaccine waste and the need for costly investments in cold chain infrastructure. To date, Zipline has helped deliver hundreds of thousands of doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Our work in Ghana showcases the transformational power of instant logistics to strengthen health systems,” said Daniel Marfo, Senior Vice President of Zipline for Africa. “Together with our partners in the government, we’re pioneering a new, more effective and equitable healthcare model—one in which every patient across the country can access the tests, treatment, and supplies they need, wherever they are. The Secretary of State’s recognition validates our approach in setting an international standard for building a safe and sustainable system that improves health access and equity around the world.”

In presenting today’s award to Zipline, U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie S. Sullivan described Zipline as “a real game changer for Ghanaians.” She noted that, “Zipline's logistics network made it a critical element of Ghana's COVID-19 response. In the last two years, the company delivered over a quarter million COVID-19 vaccine doses, personal protective equipment, and COVID-19 test kits to remote locations throughout the country.”

The Secretary of State’s Award for Corporate Excellence is one of the U.S. Department of State’s highest honors and recognizes U.S. companies exemplifying American values and international best practices in addition to demonstrating leadership in their overseas operations. The Health Security category recognizes Zipline’s work in improving access to products critical to health security through its instant logistics infrastructure. Zipline Senior Vice President for Africa, Daniel Marfo, accepted the award on behalf of Zipline.