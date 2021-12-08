Kasoa Police 'killer' prays court for the release of his car

Eric Kojo Duah, who allegedly shot and killed two police officers on the Kasoa-Buduburam-Aprah Road in August 2019, has prayed an Accra High Court to release his car to him.

Duah, through his counsel, Mr Augustines Obuor, told the court that the said vehicle, which was in the custody of the Police, was currently under the mercy of the weather.

“The first accused person's saloon car that is, a Toyota Camry is at the Police Station. We pray for the order of the court to take it since they are done with investigations.

“It is at the mercy of the weather, and it is deteriorating,” the defense counsel submitted.

The State, however, led by Ms. Yvonne Yaakye Da Costa, a Senior Attorney, who held brief of the substantive Attorney's brief, urged the defense counsel to make the case at the next sitting by, which time the substantive Attorney would be present.

According to Ms. Da Costa, she did not have any instructions in respect of the oral application made by the defense counsel in respect of the release of the vehicle.

“My humble prayer is that this application should be dealt with on the next adjourned date when the substantive Attorney is present and respond appropriately.”

The Senior Attorney also informed the court that apart from the witness statements, the State had filed its disclosures.

She, therefore, prayed the court to grant them a short adjournment to have the witness statements filed and a Case Management Conference conducted.

The matter has been adjourned to December 21.

Duah is being held on two counts of murder.

He is being held for shooting and killing General Lance Corporal Mohammed Awal and Lance Corporal Michael Dzamesi, who were on task force duty on the Kosoa-Budumburam Aprah road on August 28, 2019.

The officers allegedly asked Duah who was driving an unregistered vehicle to stop but he failed.

The officers who had a service vehicle under their command, chased him and Duah pulled a pistol from his car and allegedly shot the officers in turns.

While Awal died instantly, Dzamesi died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Also in the dock is Michael Osafo Ani, an accomplice who is being held for abetment of crime.

They have pleaded not guilty to the various charges and have been remanded into lawful custody.

GNA