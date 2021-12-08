Ghana's neat, super well-organised KIA like Dubai – French Ambassador

08.12.2021 LISTEN

The Kotoka International Airport (KIA) is of the standards of Dubai and Europe, French Ambassador Anne Sophie Avé has said.

Speaking about her first impression upon entering Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé told Nana Romeo on Accra100.5FM’s mid-morning show Ayekoo Ayekoo on Wednesday, 8 December 2021, that “the first impression is: Wow!”

“You have a new airport that is [of] international standard and I have travelled to other countries but it was with the army, so, sometimes, I would go to military airports but I had to travel in the Indian Ocean to some countries where the airport is basically like a hut; and it’s nice; I mean it’s nice, it’s pristine but it’s not [of] international standard”.

“When you arrive in Kotoka, you say: ‘Ok, where am I: is this Dubai, is this a European country?”, she said.

She explained: “Everything is neat, everything is super well-organised and when COVID started and when you organised this testing at the Arrivals, people who come from overseas, they are very impressed; they say: ‘Wow, the organisation is incredible’”, she observed.

“And then you get out of the airport and then you’ve got this nice heat that hugs you”.

“It was a bit humid; you get into something very comfortable and the people are smiling; when you arrive, people smile at you and you get ‘Akwaaba’, you get ‘bonne arrivée’, people try their French on you and you go: Wow, is this heaven? You feel welcome and you feel at home from the very beginning”, she said.