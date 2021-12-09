Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse empowers GaDangbe Youth

09.12.2021 LISTEN

The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse, NIi Adotey Odaawulu I, has called on the youth especially those from GaDangbe traditional area to take projects they have decided to embark on seriously to help improve their living standards.

He said the youth is the future of the country and therefore urged them not to hesitate to call on him anytime they need assistance for the betterment of the Ga state.

The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse made the call over the weekend when he joined the Gborbu Laabia, Managing Director Of TV Africa, other Chiefs and Queens from all the Ga Dangbe states at the Miss NAA GADANGME Beauty Pageant 2021.

According to him, with a little support, the GaDangbe youth can make a great impact on society and Ga state at large.

He added that the youth continuous gains form part of the traditional council's commitment to improving the number of women in leadership positions through Beauty Pageant.

This he said is a huge step in ensuring the minimization of social vices which is a huge challenge to all.

He called on them to be Ambassadors of the Dangbe state wherever they go and through that they can make a great difference in the society

NIi Adotey Odaawulu I, expressed his admiration for all the contestants for their great performance.