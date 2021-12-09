World Food Programme in Ghana welcomes its new representative and country director

Ms. Barbara Clemens has assumed her position as Representative and Country Director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Ghana.

She brings over thirty years of progressive experience in multi-functional roles in humanitarian and development programmes around the world.

Barbara joins us directly from WFP Nigeria where she was the Head of Programme for one of WFP’s large emergency operations where she played a pivotal role in cultivating and strengthening partnerships with the Federal Government at the national, subnational and community levels, working to ensure sustainability of food security and nutrition interventions. Under her leadership, the programme team successfully carried out operational research, and designed evidence-based food, nutrition and livelihood interventions which included a graduation component into national social safety-net programmes. Ms. Clemens has also worked as WFP Deputy Country Director in Bangladesh, Head of Support Services in Jordan, Zimbabwe, and Malawi along with other roles in Sudan and Italy. Barbara is credited with writing WFP’s directive on the scaled use of cash-based transfers in field operations.

Prior to joining WFP, she worked in the banking, finance and business assurance sectors with JPMorgan Chase Bank and Ernst & Young.

In Ghana, Ms Clemens aims to support the country’s development agenda by helping to link private sector trade and investment opportunities to food systems, and assist in building resilience through a graduation road map from social protection to sustainable livelihoods. Anchored in this undertaking will be her work to enhance the food system value chain through impact investment and leveraging strategic partnerships for technical knowledge transfer to underserved communities in Ghana.

Barbara has an Associates in Money and Banking, a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and a Masters’ in Business and Finance.