One Million U.S.-Donated Vaccines Arrive in Ghana

Accra, Ghana – U.S. Ambassador Stephanie Sullivan handed over one million Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses to Ghana today. Since September, the United States has donated 5.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Ghanaian people. Ambassador Sullivan joined representatives of UNICEF, the Government of Denmark, and Ghana’s Ministry of Health at Accra Kotoka International Airport this morning for the donation. The Government of Denmark is also delivering a vaccine donation to Ghana today.

“Now is the time for Ghanaians to get their jabs. The vaccines, donated on behalf of the American people, are here. These doses are the same safe and effective vaccines used in the United States. We can beat this pandemic together, but it starts with each eligible person getting their jab,” said U.S. Ambassador Sullivan.

The vaccines donated by the United States were delivered through COVAX. President Biden has committed to donating 1.2 billion doses worldwide and the U.S. Government has already shared more than 300 million doses, including 90 million in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The United States has strongly supported Ghana’s COVID-19 response efforts, providing personal protective equipment and training for medical professionals, medical equipment and testing supplies, vaccine distribution planning and support, economic assistance for impacted communities, three new regional Public Health Emergency Operations Centers in Ghana, as well as educational support for Ghanaian students during the pandemic.

United Airlines on the delivery today of over a million COVID-19 vaccines from Washington DC to Accra's Kotoka International Airport - Courtesy of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL)

United Airlines on the delivery today of over a million COVID-19 vaccines from Washington DC to Accra's Kotoka International Airport - Courtesy of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL)