ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E/R: Three schoolchildren crushed to death in head-on crash at Mampong Akuapem

Social News E/R: Three schoolchildren crushed to death in head-on crash at Mampong Akuapem
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Three schoolchildren have met their untimely death in a car crash at Mampong Akuapem in the Eastern Region.

The children, all seven years old, have been identified as Jerry Quartey, Osten Kwaku and Albert Odame Sarfo.

They were among 12 schoolchildren being driven home from school on Tuesday, 7 December 2021 in a taxicab with registration number GS 5736-09 when the accident happened around 4 pm.

The cab head-on-collided with an unregistered Toyota Camry.

Apart from the deaths, the drivers and passengers in both vehicles sustained injuries and had to be rushed to the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Two of the injured children were rushed to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and Ridge Hospital in Accra.

The regional police command has confirmed the incident and declared the two drivers suspects.

The police has also impounded the two concertinaed cars.

---classfmonline.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Angry wife slaps husband on live radio show
08.12.2021 | Social News
265 galamsey equipment destroyed - Mireku Duker
08.12.2021 | Social News
9 die in accident on Sawla-Wa road
08.12.2021 | Social News
Police show human face to stranded commuters
08.12.2021 | Social News
IGP meets dispatch riders; urged them to introduce dress code for easy identification
08.12.2021 | Social News
Police arrest V8 drivers, others for road offences
08.12.2021 | Social News
Driver gives chilling account how over 70 passengers were saved from burnt Metro Mass bus
08.12.2021 | Social News
Police chase one more suspect in Shatta Wale case
08.12.2021 | Social News
Massive dumsor hit Kroboland as ECG shuts down feeders
08.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line