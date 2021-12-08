Government gives GH₵ 3,161,500 support to traders in Akim Oda Market fire outbreak

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government have made it known to Ghanaians that, Ghana’s economy could respond to rapid growth through the creation of business opportunities and lending of loan facilities to players in the informal sector.

Against this background that the Ghana Enterprise Agency (GEA) has presented a cheque of GH₵ 3,161,500.00 to Ghana Commercial Bank, Akim Oda Branch to be disbursed to traders whose items were burnt in Akim Oda market fire outbreak which occurred on Monday 13th September, 2021.

Presenting the cheque, Mrs Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, the Chief Executive Officer for the Ghana Enterprise Agency thanked government for releasing funds to support the victims of Akim Oda fire outbreak.

She also commended the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Birim Central for putting in place measures to assess the extent of damages caused by the fire outbreak.

According to her, the funds would help the victims to re-start their trading activities so as to reduce unemployment issues confronting residents in Akyem Oda Constituency.

Mrs. Kosi urged beneficiaries to open Bank Account with the Ghana Commercial Bank to enable them access the funds. She further urged them to also invest the funds properly to ensure they earn daily bread.

Mrs. Kosi reiterated that government’s social intervention programmes under the auspices of Ghana Enterprise Agency have helped 300,000 Ghanaians in the Covid-19 pandemic.

She emphasized that the Agency would continue to provide start-up kits to needy people as and when the need arises.

For his part, Mr. Alexander Akwasi Acquah, the Member of Parliament for Akim Oda Constituency used the occasion to school the beneficiaries on the importance of the proposed E-levy by government.

According to him, the E-levy would widen the tax net and generate to government more revenues to undertake projects, programmes and activities in the various sectors of the economy like education, health, agric, roads, among others.

Mr. Alexander hinted that, since Akim Oda Market was gutted by the fire, supports have been given to the victims by the government.

He emphasized that, the presentation of the cheque to victims of fire outbreak by Government through the Ghana Enterprise Agency is not the first of its kind.

He said the first tranche of the funds has been released to needy persons by government through MASLOG.

He told the traders to exercise patience since government is working assiduously to construct a Market in Akim Oda to help facilitate their trading activities.