08.12.2021 Social News

Angry wife slaps husband on live radio show

08.12.2021 LISTEN

An angry wife had slapped her husband live on radio during a program that was meant to settle their marital issues.

The couple together with the mother of the husband was on Nhyira Obra’s show about their marriage problem.

As the husband was speaking, he accused the wife of not being hygienic to his liking.

The magnetic something the wife keeps her urine and feces in mother-in-law’s room.

This accusation triggered the wife who get up and gives the husband a hot slap.

Even with her mother-in-law present, the wife showed no remorse as she rubbished the husband's accusation.

