Nyhiaeao MP Stephen Amoah arrested over traffic offense

Stephen Amoah

08.12.2021 LISTEN

The MTTD of the Ghana Police Service has arrested Member of Parliament (MP) for Nyhiaeso in the Ashanti Region, Stephen Amoah, and some six others over road traffic offenses.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday between 4pm and 6:30pm when police mounted an operation around Airport By-pass to check V8 drivers disregarding road traffic regulations.

According to a statement from the Police, they were arrested for the offenses of careless, dangerous driving and causing road obstruction among others.

The statement added that the police are very determined to enforce the laws of the country.

The suspects are expected to be paraded before the court today.

Read full statement below:

Police Descend on V8 Road Traffic Indiscipline

On 07/ 12 / 2021, between 1600 and 1830 hours, the Police mounted an operation around Airport By-Pass to arrest drivers who were not complying with the Road Traffic Regulations.

During the exercise, the drivers in charge of the following vehicles were arrested for the offences of careless driving, dangerous driving and causing road obstruction among others:

1. Driver in charge of Toyota Landcruiser V8 with registration number GN 5532 – 17, Mr. Joseph Brown

2. Driver in charge Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GT 7059 – 20, Hon. Dr. Stephen Amoah

3. Driver in charge of Toyota 4 Runner with registration number GE 303 – 20, Mr. Samuel A. Anim

4. Driver in charge Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GE 1611 – 17, Emmanuel Kofi Ofori

5. Driver in charge of Toyota Highlander 4x4 SUV with registration number GE 14 – 21, Mr. Dimini Atuahene

6. Driver in charge Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GN 3516 – 18, Mr. Daniel Boateng

7. Driver in charge of Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GT 856 – 20, Thomas Atinga.

They are being processed for court today 8/12/2021.

The Police are very determined to enforce the laws of the country. We call on all to support us in this endeavour.