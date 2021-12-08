ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

265 galamsey equipment destroyed - Mireku Duker

Social News 265 galamsey equipment destroyed - Mireku Duker
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, has revealed that 265 mining equipment have been destroyed.

He added that 26 illegal miners have also been arrested since the operation halt illegal mining was launched.

He made this known at a media briefing on Wednesday, December 8.

He said the 26 persons are currently facing the law.

It is recalled that the Att9rney General Godfred Dame assured that persons arrested for galamsey are facing the law in court.

“As many as about 45 people are on trial as a result of operations taken in the past two weeks. Most importantly, it involves about 10 Chinese nationals,” he said on Joy FM on May 29.

“The principles that the President set out in his speech on Wednesday were actually the foundations for the decision of the High Court in Kumasi. The High Court endorsed the principle that no right can accrue from the illegality,” the Attorney General argued.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
E/R: Three schoolchildren crushed to death in head-on crash at Mampong Akuapem
08.12.2021 | Social News
Angry wife slaps husband on live radio show
08.12.2021 | Social News
9 die in accident on Sawla-Wa road
08.12.2021 | Social News
Police show human face to stranded commuters
08.12.2021 | Social News
IGP meets dispatch riders; urged them to introduce dress code for easy identification
08.12.2021 | Social News
Police arrest V8 drivers, others for road offences
08.12.2021 | Social News
Driver gives chilling account how over 70 passengers were saved from burnt Metro Mass bus
08.12.2021 | Social News
Police chase one more suspect in Shatta Wale case
08.12.2021 | Social News
Massive dumsor hit Kroboland as ECG shuts down feeders
08.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line