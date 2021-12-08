9 die in accident on Sawla-Wa road

Police in Sawla in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District have confirmed nine persons have died in an accident.

Nine others on board a VIP Bus with registration number GT 5693-16 sustained various degrees of injuries.

The VIP bus on which they were traveling is said to be heading towards Wa from Accra and was involved in a fatal accident between Gindabor and Kulmasa in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region.

According to police the bus driver may have veered off the road in a bid to dodge some potholes due to the bad nature of the road.

The dead and injured have all been transported to the Wa government hospital.