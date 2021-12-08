ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

9 die in accident on Sawla-Wa road

Social News 9 die in accident on Sawla-Wa road
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Police in Sawla in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District have confirmed nine persons have died in an accident.

Nine others on board a VIP Bus with registration number GT 5693-16 sustained various degrees of injuries.

The VIP bus on which they were traveling is said to be heading towards Wa from Accra and was involved in a fatal accident between Gindabor and Kulmasa in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region.

According to police the bus driver may have veered off the road in a bid to dodge some potholes due to the bad nature of the road.

The dead and injured have all been transported to the Wa government hospital.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Angry wife slaps husband on live radio show
08.12.2021 | Social News
265 galamsey equipment destroyed - Mireku Duker
08.12.2021 | Social News
Police show human face to stranded commuters
08.12.2021 | Social News
IGP meets dispatch riders; urged them to introduce dress code for easy identification
08.12.2021 | Social News
Police arrest V8 drivers, others for road offences
08.12.2021 | Social News
Driver gives chilling account how over 70 passengers were saved from burnt Metro Mass bus
08.12.2021 | Social News
Police chase one more suspect in Shatta Wale case
08.12.2021 | Social News
Massive dumsor hit Kroboland as ECG shuts down feeders
08.12.2021 | Social News
Coup plot: Communications specialist testifies in court; identifies two accused persons
08.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line