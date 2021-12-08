IGP meets dispatch riders; urged them to introduce dress code for easy identification

The police have asked courier service providers to come out with a dress code that will differentiate their members from other motor riders in the cities.

This will allow the police to map strategies to flush out persons using motorbikes for criminal purposes.

This came to light when the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare met members of the National Courier Association of Ghana to discuss various issues pertaining to road crashes involving motor riders, motor riders not adhering to road traffic regulations, and motor riders engaged in criminal activities.

Briefing the media after a closed-door meeting, ACP Kwesi Ofori, Director-General in charge of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, said varied issues were discussed during the engagement.

“We have noticed that those on motor bikes are involved in various accidents which lead to death, some maimed and hospitalised for short and long term. The Police Administration conferred with the members on how best to operate within the tenets of our roads and transport regulations to avoid the costly road mishaps,” he disclosed.

He said riders must also know that they are road users who must obey all traffic regulations at traffic intersections among others. Continuing, he said they must make sure that they do their best to uphold the tenets of our rules and regulations on our roads.

“You as an organised body must be a reference point in terms of ensuring discipline on our roads so that other motor riders can learn from you and obey traffic regulations,” ACP Ofori stressed.

Nii Yeboah Edwin Burgesson, Public Relations & Consumer Affairs Manager at the Postal and Courier Services Commission, in an address said the commission is also mandated to ensure that courier riders obey the laws of the land.

“When all three, the riders, the commission and the police work together we can ensure that the laws of the land are being obeyed and with peace, we’ll be happy to serve the country,” he pointed out.

He said the courier industry is fast growing hence the need to properly regulate them to ensure that they do the right things on the road.

“The police is out there to ensure that there is sanity, especially when it comes to riding, but many of these riders, in order to deliver their goods on time find themselves flouting the traffic regulations by jumping red light, riding without helmets, and without reflective jackets among others.”

Also present were members of the police management board, and other senior police officers.

---Daily Guide