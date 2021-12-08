ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Pupils of Eggu R/C Primary School lie on bare floor to study, write exams

By Bamie Tahir-Ahmed
Education Pupils of Eggu R/C Primary School lie on bare floor to study, write exams
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

School Children in Eggu R/C Primary School in Wa West District of the Upper West Region study on the bare floor due to lack of furniture.

The pupils, according to the headteacher, are compelled to use wood slaps as tables and either lie on their bellies or sit on the bare floor to write.

Eggu R/C Primary School is a six-unit classroom block which has a 297-students population.

Mr. Malik Seidu, headteacher of the school says the school is yet to witness any major renovation since its establishment.

Several parts of the cemented floor in the classrooms of the school had worn off creating deep holes in the classroom.

This situation leaves the innocent pupils in distress as they are forced to study under unfavourable conditions.

Some pictures taken for this story show the sad situation of the pupils dressed in uniform and lying on the bare floor in their classrooms to take their end of year examinations.

The pupils and the school's authorities are appealing to the government, non-governmental organisations and the general public for support.

1282021110141-ptkvn0y442-school-children-lie-on-bare-floor-2.jpeg

1282021110141-l5hsk8v331-school-children-lie-on-bare-floor-3.jpeg

1282021110142-1i841p5cbv-school-children-lie-on-bare-floor-4.jpeg

1282021110142-uypbsferrm-school-children-lie-on-bare-floor-5.jpeg

1282021110142-1i841p5bbv-school-children-lie-on-bare-floor-6.jpeg

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Education
ModernGhana Links
2021 WASSCE: 1,339 subject results cancelled
08.12.2021 | Education
2021 WASSCE: Results of 3,667 candidates withheld pending conclusion of investigations
08.12.2021 | Education
Meet The 17 Years Old Award-Winning Female Journalist, Who Gets Full Tertiary Scholarship From Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
08.12.2021 | Education
One Teacher One Laptop: Teachers Alliance to demonstrate on December 15
07.12.2021 | Education
Karaga: 68 students benefit from Anta Education Fund
04.12.2021 | Education
University of Cape Coast to begin two new MPhil/ PhD programs in 2022
02.12.2021 | Education
Train, examine, license lawyers – Central University V-C
02.12.2021 | Education
Togbi Sri lll congratulates Ketasco 2021 NSMQ contestants
02.12.2021 | Education
Four school in Mfantsiman Municipality cruise to finals in reading competition
02.12.2021 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line