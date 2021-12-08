Protest within the law – Police to Justice 4 Ghana ahead of ‘Yentumi Ahokyere’ demo

The Ghana Police Service has urged the Justice 5 Ghana group to protest on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, within the law to avoid any trouble.

The Civil Society group will this morning march to parliament to present a petition concerning the 2022 budget particularly with the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

In a statement from the Ghana Police Service on Tuesday, it expressed its readiness to provide the needed security for the group.

“Demonstrators should rest assured that the Police shall provide adequate security to enable them to exercise their democratic right to protest,” part of a Police statement signed by ACP Kwesi Ofori reads.

The statement goes on to entreat all protestors to picket in accordance with the law to avoid any kind of trouble.

“The Police Administration entreats all protestors to exercise their rights within the law to ensure an incident free-march,” the Police statement concludes.

Dubbed the ‘Yentumi Ahokyere’ demonstration, the group is expecting to pull the Ghanaian masses in their numbers this morning to march to parliament to make their grievances heard by Members of Parliament.

Today’s demonstration will be joined by other groups including the Economic Fighters League (EFL) and FixTheCountry Movement.

The leadership of Justice 4 Ghana is calling on Ghanaians to join in on the march to oppose the E-Levy.